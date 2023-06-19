SBI donates Rs 40 lakh worth vehicles to Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy Devastanam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Photo: Website

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) Amaravati Circle donated a JCB and fourteen battery-powered electric vehicles worth Rs 40 lakh to Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy Devastanam on Sunday.

SBI’s Chief General Manager (CGM), Naveen Chandra Jha, handed over the cars to temple officials. The CGM stated at the occasion that the battery-powered cars will be used to carry senior citizen devotees from the temple to the Annadana counters and bus pick-up sites in the temple town. Furthermore, the JCB would be used for other development operations within the temple grounds.

The CGM further stated that the bank will assist in the construction of borewells with hand pumps for the tribal settlements in order to provide drinking water in isolated forest locations. As part of the “PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” effort, the SBI has assumed responsibility for 1,200 tuberculosis patients, ensuring they get nourishing meals during their treatment. The CGM and SBI staff members flagged off the cars on Sunday.