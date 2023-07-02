| Ap Lakhs Of Devotees Take Part In Giripradakshina Of Simhachalam

AP: Lakhs of devotees take part in Giripradakshina of Simhachalam

The 32 km trek began after the temple chariot was flagged off by Visakhapatnam CP Trivikram Varma and Simhachalam temple executive officer Trinatha Rao at Simhachalam downhill

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

The 32 km trek began after the temple chariot was flagged off by Visakhapatnam CP Trivikram Varma and Simhachalam temple executive officer Trinatha Rao at Simhachalam downhill

Visakhapatnam: Lakhs of devotees began Giripradakshina –going around the Simhachalam hills, on the eve of Guru Purnima or Vyasa Purnima on Sunday.

The 32 km trek began after the temple chariot was flagged off by the City Commissioner of Police Trivikram Varma and Simhachalam temple executive officer Trinatha Rao at Simhachalam downhill in the afternoon. The pilgrims followed the chariot and began circumambulating the hill temple via adivivaram, Hanumanthawaka and Appugarh route.

Many NGOs were serving the pilgrims snacks, butter milk and water en route. Apart from devotees of city, many from the neighbouring Konaseema, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Anakapalle, besides Odisha were seen participating in the traditional programme.

Some of the devotees would also have darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on Monday after completing the Giripradakshina, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.