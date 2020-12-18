AP: Protesters burn properties belonging to Divi’s Laboratories

On Thursday afternoon, the agitators suddenly broke loose to demolish the compound wall of the unit and rushed inside in a bid to bring down the temporary structures of the unit

Tondangi (East Godavari): Police arrested several agitators who allegedly burnt furniture and property belonging to Divi’s Laboratories at Kotthapakala on Thursday.

Local farmers and Left activists pitched a tent in front of the main gate of the unit and had been agitating for several years opposing the construction of the pharma labs as it would pollute the environs.

On Thursday afternoon, the agitators suddenly broke loose to demolish the compound wall of the unit and rushed inside in a bid to bring down the temporary structures of the unit. They also allegedly set fire to some furniture and also construction material.

