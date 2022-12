AP releases aid to cyclone victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday issued an order releasing financial aid to the cyclone Mandous victims at the rate of Rs 1,000 per person and Rs 2,000 to each family.

The financial assistance will be provided to the victims while they leave rehabilitation centres in the cyclone-affected districts- Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa.