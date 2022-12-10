Here’s what you need to know about cyclone Mandous

| Heres What You Need To Know About Cyclone Mandous

Cyclone Mandous formed over the Bay of Bengal is showing its effect in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Mandous caused heavy rainfall in many districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. According to the Meteorological Department, the rainfall is expected to continue for the next few days

Published Date - 05:33 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Many schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are closed, and several international flights have suffered delays due to Mandous.

According to the latest update by IMD, the cyclonic storm Mandous has weakened into a deep depression over the north Tamil Nadu coast, and it is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of December 10.

Many schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are closed, and several international flights have suffered delays due to Mandous.

According to the latest update by IMD, the cyclonic storm Mandous has weakened into a deep depression over the north Tamil Nadu coast, and it is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of December 10.

India Meteoroidal Department (IMD) has tagged Mandous as a severe cyclone with wind speed touching 85kmph. The cyclonic storm was named Mandous by the United Arab Emirates. In Arabic, Mandous means Treasure Box.

The next cyclone would be called Mocha, proposed by Yemen, and it marks the end of the first round of the list. When India’s turn comes, the next cyclone will be called Tej.

Cyclones are named by the regional specialised meteorological centers (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs).

On April 28, 2020, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific panel countries (13 countries) named a list of tropical cyclones that occur over the north Indian Ocean. The 13-panel countries are India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, and Iran. These countries have come up with 169 new names for tropical cyclones in the north Indian Ocean region (13 names from each country).

IMD issues new list of Names of Tropical Cyclones over north Indian Ocean. The current list has a total of 169 names including 13 names each from 13 WMO/ESCAP member countries. Detailed Press Release available at https://t.co/dArV0Ug8nh and https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/ge0oVz4riD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2020