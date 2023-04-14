AP: Revenue Department acquires Encroached land in GITAM University

The roads leading to the university were blocked till 2 AM in the morning. The individuals showing the ID card were only allowed into the campus. Earlier in January, the revenue department took up fencing work on 36 acres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Amaravati: Tension prevailed again at the GITAM University Visakhapatnam campus on Friday as the Andhra Pradesh Revenue Department and police reached the campus and set up a fence on the encroached land by the university. The fencing work was done around 4.36 acres of land under survey numbers 15, 16, 19, and 20.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and stopped the public and media from entering the campus. The roads leading to the university were blocked till 2 AM in the morning. The individuals showing the ID card were only allowed into the campus. Earlier in January, the revenue department took up fencing work on 36 acres.

It is known that in October 2020, the Revenue Department officials demolished the boundary wall of GITAM University, alleging encroachments on about 40 acres of government property.