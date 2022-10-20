National Games medalists honoured by GITAM University

Sangareddy: Two students of GITAM Deemed to be University, who won medals in the recent 36th National Games, were honoured by the GITAM University at the Varsity campus in Rudraram of Sangareddy district on Thursday.

BA (Psychology) second-year student at GITAM Deemed to be University Hyderabad Riya Saboo bagged a gold medal in Quad Freestyle Skating (Artistic) event. She represented Telangana in the games. Engineering student Anmisha Bhupathiraju (GITAM Visakhapatnam) won the bronze in the same event. Anmisha represented Andhra Pradesh.

GITAM Vice-chancellor Prof Dayananda Siddavatam, GITAM Hyderabad Pro-Vice-chancellor Prof DS Rao, Resident Director DVVSR Varma, Sports Director Arun Karthik and others congratulated them.