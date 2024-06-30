AP seeks more time to file its counter before KWDT-II

This request is due to the recent assembly elections and the formation of a new government in Andhra Pradesh, which necessitated briefing the new administration on all pending water-related cases.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 11:00 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh has requested a four-week extension from the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) to file its counter-statement to Telangana’s arguments in their ongoing water-sharing dispute.

This request is due to the recent assembly elections and the formation of a new government in Andhra Pradesh, which necessitated briefing the new administration on all pending water-related cases.

The chief engineer of Andhra’s water resources department mentioned that the previous Advocate-on-Record and Advocate General have resigned, and replacements are being appointed. This new legal team needs time for legal vetting and government approval of the counter-statement.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were asked to submit their counters on the Statement of cases filed by each other in respect of their claims. Telangana state which had already filed its counter well on time, sees the request made by AP for more time as ploy to buy more time.

The Centre has issued fresh terms of reference to the Tribunal in October, 2023 to finalise the share of water should be received by the two riparian states from Krishna river. Both states are disputing the share of water each should receive from the Krishna River. Telangana argued for a higher allocation based on its geographical and agricultural needs.

There are disagreements over the approval and construction of irrigation projects. Both States had initiated several projects.