AP: Seer seeks action against attacks on Hindu temples

Published: 9:00 pm

Visakhapatnam: Peetadhipathi of Sri Sarada Peetham in Chinamushidivada here, Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi has expressed concern over the recent attacks on Hindu temples and sought deterrent action.

He urged endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas when the latter met him at the Peetham on Sunday to set up a fact finding committee and bring the culprits to book immediately. “If you delay action, the image of Endowment department will be tarnished. A time frame for submission of the report may be fixed,” he suggested to the minister.

The seer also expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of the police in unearthing facts of the incidents of attacks on temples.

