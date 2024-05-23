AP student dies in NY accident

“Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth,” the Consulate General of India said on X. The Consulate is in touch with the “bereaved family & local agencies”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 11:50 PM

Representational image.

New York: An Indian student died after he met with a bike accident in New York. Shri Belem Atchyuth from Andhra Pradesh was a student at The State University of New York and passed away in a bike accident on Wednesday.

