TTD tightens security after one more leopard is captured

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday called for stringent security measures for devotees using the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu walkways, after the officials caught yet another leopard from the Tirumala forest area. He assured that the safety of devotees was of top priority and there would be no compromise in this regard.

Karunakar Reddy, accompanied by officials, inspected the spot where the leopard was trapped in a cage set up by the Forest department near the seventh mile of the Tirumala first ghat road.

The Forest department and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have now succeeded in trapping five leopards since the killing of a little girl Lakshitha near Narasimha Swamy temple on the Alipiri walkway. The fifth leopard was caught near the same spot near the seventh mile close to the Narasimha Swamy temple where the girl went missing.

Speaking to media persons, the TTD chairman said rigorous security arrangements have been made for pilgrims using the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu walkways. He explained that the TTD in coordination with the Forest department, have deployed around 300 personnel who are on constant vigil.

“Another leopard was caught because of the constant vigil of forest and TTD officers. The leopard was caught just after midnight on Wednesday. We will not compromise in providing security and protection to devotees coming to the temple,” he said.

Karunakar Reddy advised pilgrims to walk in groups while using the walkways and said security personnel have been deployed to accompany them.

The TTD had introduced hand sticks for reassurance, and introduced restricted timings for young children on the walkways. He affirmed that Operation Chirutha (leopard), aimed at addressing the leopard sightings, will continue. TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy is supervising the operations to prevent any inconvenience to the pilgrims.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabraham, TTD Divisional Forest Officer Srinivasulu, Forest Department Divisional Forest Officer Satish Reddy, and other officials were present.