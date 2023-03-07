AP to pay Rs 3,000 cr arrears to govt employees by March 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Amaravati: The Cabinet sub-committee dealing with the government employees issues has announced that the government would pay arrears to the employees amounting to nearly Rs.3,000 crore by March 31.

Informing this at a media conference here on Tuesday, Adviser to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the employees were part of the government which was discussing their welfare measures from time to time. “We have discussed the pending issues with the employees’ associations and the arrears to the tune of nearly Rs 3,000 crore will be paid to them by this month end,” he said.

Minister Adimoolapu Suresh said that the pending claims of the employees would be cleared and the GPF arrears would be paid by March 31. The retirement gratuity, medical arrears and all other payments would also be made by the month end, he added.