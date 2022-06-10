AP: Vijay Sai Reddy accepts Lokesh’s challenge

Published Date - 07:54 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Vijayawada: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will establish party offices in all the 26 districts in the state, according to the party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijay Sai Reddy.

Announcing this at the inaugural ceremony of the party office in the newly formed NTR district here on Friday, he said that the party offices would be like temples.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Vijaya Sai Reddy accepted the challenge thrown by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh over the recently released SSC (10th Class) results and asked Nara Lokesh or Chandrababu Naidu to attend the open debate.

“ The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has no culture and is abusing the YSRCP cadre using derogatory language. This lack of culture is an issue with Nara Lokesh from the beginning. Lokesh named the Zoom meeting ‘Kamsa Mama Jagan’ which reflects his disgusting behavior and which is why our people went to question him. Unable to answer our questions, the TDP leader fled,” he recalled, and warned that the YSRCP would teach the father and son a lesson if they did not mend their ways.

Taking exception to abusing the Chief Minister without knowing the facts about the 10th results percentage, he asked the TDP leaders to get the facts right and behave in a democratic manner.