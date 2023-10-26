APAAR ID: Orders issued to acquire consent from parents

The initiative 'One Nation, One Student ID' concept has been taken up by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: As part of the initiative to have an unique Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID generated for each student, which could help keep track of educational progress and achievements for lifetime, orders have been issued to acquire the consent from parents.

Following this, the School Education Director, A Sridevasena on Thursday issued orders asking all the District Educational Officers in the State to instruct the heads of schools get the consent of parents for inclusion in UDISE database.

While the government schools were instructed to collect the consent during the parent teacher meeting scheduled on October 28, the private school managements were asked to conduct special PTM for the purpose.

To track the educational progress and achievements of students, a unique ID would be created for each student as part of ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ which will be lifelong and help in accessing the educational resources.

The APAARID also will be a gateway for accessing the Digilocker ecosystems and allow students digitally store all achievements like exam results, holistic report card, learning outcomes besides achievements in sports and skill training etc.

The Ministry of Education will generate the APAARID based on Aadhaar Number of each student for which separate consent of the parents is needed. The generated data would be kept confidential and Aadhaar number would be masked while sharing the data with other government users.