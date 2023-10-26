IIT-H Nodal Centre for Telangana for Yuva Sangam Phase-III

The Yuva Sangam initiative, a brainchild of the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program, aims to strengthen the bonds between youth from diverse states

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi as its paired institute, has announced its participation as a Nodal Centre for Telangana in the esteemed Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) initiative.

This initiative, a brainchild of the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program, aims to strengthen the bonds between youth from diverse states, fostering unity and understanding among our nation’s vibrant young minds.

Yuva Sangam, an extraordinary initiative, unites youth from across India, offering exposure tours to different states. This program allows students, off-campus youths, NSS volunteers, and individuals aged 18-30 to explore India‘s rich culture, traditions, development, and technology. The tours are planned to take place from November to December, providing a comprehensive understanding of India’s diversity and unity.

The Objective of Yuva Sangam:

The core objective of Yuva Sangam is to offer our youth a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) and Prodyogiki (Technology).

Encouraging the youth of the Telangana state for this incredible opportunity, the Director, IIT-H, Prof BS Murtyb has said IIT-H in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, proudly announces its role as a Nodal Centre for Telangana in Yuva Sangam (Phase – III), and is glad to partner with BHU Varanasi. This initiative, a visionary creation of the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program, strives to unite and empower our youth, fostering cultural promotion and interdisciplinary learning, and will encourage technological innovation.”.

Registration is Open Now for Yuva Sangam:

If you are aged between 18 and 30 and passionate about exploring the rich tapestry of India, interacting with fellow youth, and broadening your horizons, the Nodal Centre will encourage you to register for Yuva Sangam (Phase – III). The registration deadline is October 28, 2023.

For more information about Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) and the registration process, please visit the official portal https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/

