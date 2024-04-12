Aparna Garg assumes charges as Director General of IRIFM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 06:08 PM

Hyderabad: Aparna Garg, IRAS (Indian Railways Accounts Service) officer of Civil Services 1987 batch, has assumed the charge of Director General, Indian Railways Institute of Financial Management (IRIFM).

Prior to taking over charge, Aparna Garg has worked as Principal Financial Advisor, Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru, Divisional Railway Manager of Mysore and in various other capacities in Southern Railway, Western Railway and South-Western Railway spanning over a period of 35 years of service.

She is a Chevening Fellow and has done her Advanced Masters in Transport Economics from the University of Leads, United Kingdom. She also had training in Bocconi School of Management/Milan, INSEAD/Singapore and Indian School of Business/Hyderabad, a press release said.