APNGO demands withdrawal of SEC notification

Published: 7:58 pm

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Government Gazetted Officers’ (APNGOs) Association has demanded the State Election Commission (SEC) to withdraw its notification on elections to local bodies. In a statement on Saturday, the Association president Chandrasekhar Reddy said with incidents of new Covid-19 strain and bird flu being reported in the State, it was only appropriate to put off the elections for some time. He also expressed surprise how the SEC could issue election notification when the Covid vaccination dry run was being conducted in the State. “Under such circumstances, the employees would be forced to boycott the poll duties. If necessary, they would approach the court,” he added.

