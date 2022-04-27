NRI couple on way home die in accident, hours after landing in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

The car which met road accident at Gunpula in Suryapet dustrict.

Suryapet: Tragedy struck an NRI’s family with the death of a couple, which was on its way to their native place in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh after return from Australia in the early hours of Wednesday. The car in which they were travelling hit a retaining wall of a culvert leading to death of the NRI couple Hemam Baradar (40) and Rajitha (35), while their two children were seriously injured, police said. The NRI family hailed from Reddigudem of Krishna district, police said.

Both Hemam Baradar and Rajitha work in an IT company in Australia and had returned to India after a long gap. They landed in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad around midnight on Tuesday along with their two children. They reportedly hired a taxi to go to Reddygudem and were on their way. Police suspect that the driver could have felt sleepy and had lost control of the vehicle which rammed into a retaining wall of a culvert near Gunpula village in the early hours of Wednesday.

The couple died on the spot. While the children and the driver suffered grievious injuries. They were shifted to a hospital. The family members would have reached their native place in two and half hours, had the accident not taken place. Investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .