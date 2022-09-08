Apple low-power mode coming to Series 4, later models

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:00 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Low-power mode saves battery life by deactivating some features such as the always-on display, workout autostart, heart health messages, and more, while maintaining the functionality of fall detection and activity monitoring.

San Francisco: Amid the launch of Apple Watch Series 8, the tech giant has unveiled a new low-power mode feature, which allows the wearable to double its battery life by turning off a few functionalities.

According to The Verge, the new feature will not be limited to the latest devices, as during the presentation, Apple said low-power mode is coming to “the Series 4 and later” with watchOS 9, which is being launched on September 12.

The company did not say whether the mode would be as effective on older devices as it claims it will be on the Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

The newly introduced Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE that will start from Rs 45,900 and Rs 29,900, respectively, in India.

Powered by watchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are available to order now, with availability beginning September 16.

Apple Watch Series 8 features a large, always-on retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal.