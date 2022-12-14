Apple rolls out iOS 16.2; here’s how to activate 5G on iPhone

| Apple Rolls Out Ios 16 2 Heres How To Activate 5g On Iphone

Apple enabled 5G cellular support for the new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE, and iPhone 12 line-ups in India, which users can avail of through Airtel and Jio 5G services.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Apple users in India will now be able to avail of 5G services, with the company rolling out iOS 16.2 with the software required to access the next-generation networks in the country.

Here’s how to enable 5G on iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series:

1. Open Settings >> Mobile Data >> Mobile Data Options >> Voice & Data >> Tap on either 5G Auto or 5G on.

If you choose 5G Auto, the iPhone will switch between 4G LTE and 5G, whichever signal is strong, while consuming less battery power.

Also, users can turn on 5G data. Open Settings >> Mobile Data >> Mobile Data Options >> Data Mode>> Tap on either Allow More Data or 5G on or Standard. If you choose ‘Allow More Data on 5G’, the iPhone will prefer faster 5G over Wi-Fi to download the software update, automatic iCloud backups, and higher quality content.

Apart from 5G cellular support, iOS 16.2 brings new features, including Apple Music Sing, new home app architecture, disabled wallpaper and notifications for always on display, lock screen sleep widget, AirTag alerts, and Siri silent responses.