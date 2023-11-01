Apple Scary Fast: M3 Chip Family, 24-inch iMac, 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pro Introduced

Apple also unveiled two terrifyingly powerful MacBook Pro models, in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with options for the M3 Pro or M3 Max chips.

Apple hosted a dark and spooky-themed product launch event on the evening of October 30th, 2023, the night before Halloween. This event, called “Scary Fast,” focused on new Mac products, including its next-generation chips.

Apple announced the first three chips in the M3 chip family — the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. Apple unveiled a new, spookily 24-inch iMac equipped with the M3 chip.

This upgrade promises performance that’s twice as fast as its M1 predecessor. Apple also unveiled two terrifyingly powerful MacBook Pro models, in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with options for the M3 Pro or M3 Max chips.