Apple to stop services for older versions of iOS

Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps will no longer be supported by some older software versions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: If you are using old versions of iOS, then it’s time to update to its latest version. A few reports say that Apple is going to stop providing online services for older software versions starting next month. This change will affect certain versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS across the Apple ecosystem. However, this move will not affect iCloud.

According to Stella Fudge, a well-known industry source who gives reliable leaks, tweeted that “With the exception of iCloud, access to Apple services will stop to function on devices running: iOS 11–11.2.6, macOS 10.13–10.13.3, watchOS 4–4.2.3, and tvOS 11–11.2.6 as of early May. You’ll most likely get a notification asking you to update.”

“Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps will no longer be supported by some older software versions. To continue these services, update your software to the most recent version,” the company said in a support article posted in last month.

The iOS 16.4 update, which was just released by Apple, has plenty of new features, including a new set of emojis, online push notifications, voice isolation for phone conversations, and more.

