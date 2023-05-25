Apple’s biggest annual event to start from June 5

The aim of this conference is to bring together developers from different parts of the world where they get an opportunity to learn about the latest Apple technologies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Apple announced the schedule for its biggest and most-awaited annual event, the Worldwide Developers Conference of 2023 (WWDC23). The event will be held from June 5 to 9 and will be entirely online.

With keynote presentations, technical sessions, and hands-on labs, it is one of the most exciting events for any nerd. The keynote presentation is set to take place on Monday, June 5 at 10 am PDT.

“WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice-president of Worldwide Developer Relations, in their blog post.

Apple also came up with a WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge and sent goodies to all the winners before the event commences. These winners have the opportunity to attend a special in-person experience at Apple Park on opening day.

The company is expected to make key announcements regarding iOS 17, MacBook Air, the much-awaited Reality Pro headset, and others.