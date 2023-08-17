| Apply For Gold Loans On Bajaj Markets With Interest Rates Starting At 8 88 Per Cent P A

Apply for gold loans on Bajaj Markets with interest rates starting at 8.88 per cent p.a

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, in partnership with top lenders, grants access to gold loans with attractive interest rates starting from 8.88% p.a.

By ANI Published Date - 02:42 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Pune: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, in partnership with top lenders, grants access to gold loans with attractive interest rates starting from 8.88% p.a.

Depending on the value of gold pledged, one can access a loan amount starting at Rs. 1,500 with no maximum limit. The tenure of these gold loans is flexible and ranges between 7 days and 3 years.

Take a look at the gold loan partners of Bajaj Markets.

Individuals looking for funds can conveniently access gold loans on Bajaj Markets, by pledging their gold jewellery or ornaments. To get started, one simply needs to visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets App.