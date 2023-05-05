Flipkart Big Savings Days: No Cost EMI Offers on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Customers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to take advantage of special No Cost EMI offers on electronic gadgets, apparel, home decor, and kitchen essentials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: With the approaching Flipkart Big Savings Days beginning on May 4, 2023, Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the financing division of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is going to boost customer excitement while they shop.

Customers of Bajaj Finance can purchase from a large selection of goods at Flipkart’s Big Savings Days and receive enormous discounts on top brands that are offered on No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. On purchases of more than Rs 2,500, customers can take advantage of cart financing in a variety of categories, including apparel, baby care products, sports equipment, and home furnishings. With the partnership, customers can split the desired product’s cost over a flexible tenor and repay conveniently with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

How to add EMI Network Card to the Flipkart

Go to ‘My Account’ from the main page.

Scroll Down until you see My Cards & Wallet. Click on VIEW DETAILS to proceed

Click “ADD NEW CARD” to add your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card

Fill in the fields with the ‘Card Number’, ‘Expiry Date’ and ‘Name on Card’. Enter any futured value in Month in 2030 Year (01/2030)

Using a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shopping on Flipkart is easy. Once a customer adds a product to their shopping card, they can shop in just a few steps:

How to choose ‘No Cost EMIs’ as a payment mode

Then select ‘Bajaj Finserv EMI’ and pick an appropriate tenor

Enter EMI Network Card details, followed by the OTP received on the registered mobile number

Finally, click on ‘Place Order’ to complete the transaction.