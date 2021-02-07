Apply Now: Scholarships 2021

Here is the list of various scholarships across various educational institutions in the country

By | Published: 11:34 pm 6:59 pm

IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for IIT Gandhinagar Department of Physics Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021 from PhD degree holders. The appointment initially will be for one year, with the possibility of extension to another year based on performance and availability of the fund.

Eligibility: Candidates who hold a PhD degree in Physics with specialisation in theoretical aspects of gravitation and the black hole physics and candidates who have submitted their thesis are equally eligible for the position.

Prizes & Rewards: Upto Rs 45,000-48,000 per month

Last date: 15-02-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/GDP7

J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2020-21

Tata Trusts invites applications from Indian students who wish to pursue their higher studies outside India. The programme also offers ‘Gift Scholarship’ and ‘Travel Grants’ to Indian students for their study abroad programmes.

Eligibility: Indian students who have completed their graduation, or are in the final year of any graduation programme at a recognised institution in India can apply for this scholarship. Applicants must have scored minimum 60% marks in their last academic examinations. Only students applying for PG/PhD/Postdoctoral/Research programmes at academic institutions outside India are eligible. The age should not exceed 45 years as on June 30, 2021.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship up to Rs 10 lakh

Last date: 08-03-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/JNT4

Doctoral Programme 2020

The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai invites applications for The Institute of Mathematical Sciences Doctoral Programme 2020 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is open in all areas of Theoretical Physics, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science and Computational Biology. A special feature of research at IMSc is its interdisciplinary character.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who hold a PhD degree.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000 per month plus HRA

Last date: 15-02-2021

Application mode: By post to The Institute of Mathematical Sciences IV Cross Road, CIT Campus Taramani Chennai 600 113 Tamil Nadu, India

Short Url: www.b4s.in/TT/MDP2

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .