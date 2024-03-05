300 teachers from Telangana trained at IIT-Gandhinagar workshop

The workshop was organised under a MoU executed between the IIT and the Education department of Telangana.

A group of teachers from Mancherial district participate in the workshop held on the campus of IIT-Gandhinagar recently

Mancherial: Three hundred teachers working with government schools across Telangana successfully underwent a five-day long workshop on capacity building at the Centre for Creative Learning at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Gandhinagar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, conducted in three spells between February 13 and March 3.

The objective of the programme was to enhance capabilities of resource group teachers and master trainers, enabling them to facilitate application oriented and context-driven learning within their respective districts. The workshop was organised under a MoU executed between the IIT and the Education department of Telangana.

While a batch of 99 teachers dealing with mathematics subjects led by a coordinator attended the workshop from February 13 to 17, while another batch of SGT teachers participated in the programme between February 21 and 25. Similarly, a batch of physical science and chemistry teachers participated in the workshop from February 28 to March 3.

Nine teachers belonging to various schools in Mancherial district attended the workshop.

“The workshop was totally on hands-on training and classroom-application method. It helps teachers to create more interactive classrooms using activity based teaching learning materials (TLM). We learnt about making low cost TLM related to the syllabus of various subjects. We were trained in preparing paper toys, flip books and 3D models for teaching mathematics structures,” Archana, one of the participants, told ‘Telangana Today.’