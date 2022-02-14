Arcana, Indie, NRI Superpower shine in morning trials

Hyderabad: Arcana, Indie, NRI Superpower, Maximum Glamour, Soloist & Laurus impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race course on Monday morning.

SAND:

800m:

True Marshal (Rafique Sk) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Knotty Dancer

(AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Canterbury (Md Ismail) (From 1200/400) 1-0, fully eased up. Dessee (DS Deora) & Jet Falcon (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Miss Marvellous (RB) 1-18, (From 1000/400) 45, moved freely. Arba Wahed Arba (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Space Time (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Flying Rudolf (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Fame Forever (Rupal Singh) & Exclusive Spark (RB) 1-18, From 1000/400) 45, pair handy. Arcana (Gourav Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Indie (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, pleased.

Princeton (Koushik) & NRI Vision (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. Shazam (DS Deora) & Ashwa Mahika (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. NRI Superpower (Abhay Singh) & Dream Station (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note.

Maximum Glamour (G Naresh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Top Secret (Kuldeep Singh) & Delhi Heights (DS Deora) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair not extended. Soloist (Abhay Singh) & Laurus (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, a fit pair.City Of Hustle (Koushik) & NRI Magic (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair well in hand. Sincerely Yours (DS Deora) & Black Onyx (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, moved together. Shah Of Iran (Deepak Singh) & 3y-(Tenth Star/Admiration) (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. I Am Superman (Kuldeep Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, well in hand.

