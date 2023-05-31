Are you revenge sleep procrastinating? Here’s how to avoid it

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:25 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Are you feeling like there aren’t sufficient hours in the day to have your ‘me time’ and as a result delaying your sleep in order to indulge in binge-watching, scrolling through social media, or other hobbies? Well, then you might be engaging in ‘Revenge Sleep Procrastination’.

Read along to know what the term means, the causes, the effects it has on health, and the ways to avoid it.

What is Revenge Sleep Procrastination?

According to The National Sleep Foundation, revenge sleep procrastination is the decision to sacrifice sleep for leisure time that is driven by a daily schedule lacking in free time. The “revenge” in the term refers to the fact that you’re seeking your revenge on the lack of free time during the day.

While it may seem tempting to sacrifice sleep for the sake of self-care or leisure activities, regularly staying up late and waking up early can result in sleep deprivation. This can have significant negative effects on mental, physical, and emotional health with short- and long-term consequences.

Behaviours associated with Bedtime Procrastination

Researchers have been studying the idea of sleep procrastination for the past several years. National Sleep Foundation says that the term originated in China and has resonated across the globe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

People who engage in bedtime procrastination generally want to receive enough sleep, but they fail to do so. They are, in fact, aware that they are delaying their sleep for no valid reason and that cutting off sleep reduces their total sleep time. It’s just that they have no ability to self-regulate or self-control. However, further research is needed to better understand sleep procrastination.

Bedtime procrastination behaviours might also reflect procrastination in other contexts, such as avoiding homework or household chores.

Consequences on health

Bedtime procrastination can cause sleep deprivation, which can negatively affect our thinking, memory, decision-making and productivity. Lack of sleep also increases irritability and other difficulties regulating emotions. It has also been connected to mental health disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

People who indulge in this are also susceptible to cardiovascular problems and metabolic disorders, like diabetes. Sleep loss consequences can also build up over time, contributing to significant long-term health problems.

How to prevent it

Inculcating healthy sleep hygiene which involves creating good sleep habits and an environment conducive to sleep is one of the major requirements.

Avoiding alcohol or caffeine late in the afternoon or evening; avoiding using electronic gadgets, and mobiles for at least half-an-hour before bed; developing a stable routine – are a few sleep habits that can help.

Instead of indulging in destructive methods like watching television and browsing the internet, which lead to an increase in screen time, adapting relaxation methods, such as reading a book, meditating, or gently stretching, can help ease you into sleep. Relaxation techniques may also decrease the stress that can drive revenge bedtime procrastination.

If you find that your sleep problems are ongoing or causing notable daytime sleepiness, it is advisable to consult a doctor who can review your sleep habits, determine if you are affected by a sleep disorder, and create a plan to help you get better rest.