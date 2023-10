Arindam Bagchi is the permanent UN representative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: Arindam Bagchi, a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official, has been appointed India’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations in Geneva.