Green Skills Academy to come up in Telangana

Information Technology, Electronics & Communications department has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 1M1B Foundation to set up the Green Skills Academy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 07:14 PM

Information Technology, Electronics & Communications department has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 1M1B Foundation to set up the Green Skills Academy

Hyderabad: To accelerate the adoption of green skills amongst the college youth in the State, the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications department has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 1M1B Foundation to set up the Green Skills Academy.

The partnership aims at training 1 million youths by 2030 with the top 10 youth given an opportunity every year to showcase their work at the annual 1M1B summit at the United Nations in New York. The training will be imparted through Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), a press release said.

Also Read Telangana: Wait for DSC to get longer

The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary to Government (ITE&C) Jayesh Rajan and 1M1B Grassroots Director Abhiram Natarajan. The 1M1B Green Skills Academy has been developed for college students aged over 18 years. It is designed to equip the future workforce with the skillset, mindset and toolsets needed in a rapidly evolving green economy.

The academy offers a blend of theoretical knowledge, projects, workplace experiences, internships and job readiness mentoring creating a dynamic learning environment. It will further empower participants with a range of specialized skills like artificial intelligence, sustainable design, data analysis, and project management, it added.