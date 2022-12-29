| Arjitha Sevas Darshans To Be Cancelled At Yadadri Temple In View Of Presidents Visit

Arjitha sevas, darshans to be cancelled at Yadadri temple in view of President’s visit

Executive Officer N Geetha informed that the decision was taken to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees due to security arrangements

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: In view of visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu to Yadadri, arjitha sevas and darshans would be cancelled at Yadadri Sri Yadadri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy temple until 1 pm on Friday.

The temple Executive Officer N Geetha informed that the decision was taken to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees due to security arrangements for visit of President of India to the temple.

Break darshan, which would be provided to the devotees from 9 am to 10 am, would also be cancelled on the day. But, the daily poojas would be conducted to presiding deity by the temple priests as it is.

Trial run of convoy

Under the supervision of Rachakonda police commissioner, the police were also conducted trial run of convey at Yadadri for Droupadi Murmu’ tour.