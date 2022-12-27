Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu stresses on value-based education for children

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu stressed on the need for imparting value education to children and nurturing them into responsible citizens.

The President addressed students and faculty members of Keshav Memorial Educational Society here on Tuesday as part of an Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. She also inaugurated a photo exhibition showcasing contributions of regional freedom fighters and paid tributes to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that education was foundation upon which a nation was built. “As we move into the future, it is upto the young people of India to ensure that we build upon the foundations laid by our forefathers and take our nation to new heights” said the President.

Towards this, emphasis should be on being responsible and committed citizens for betterment of society. Upholding values and ideals of Constitution and working towards a more inclusive and equitable society was important, the President said.

Emphasizing on the importance of reading, she said that the habit of reading was one of the most effective means for self-development. “It is a skill that will serve students well throughout their life. Students should read more in order to improve their understanding and widen their perspective” said Droupadi Murmu.

During the programme, the President was briefed about the activities of Keshav Memorial Educational Society, which has grown from a small school in 1940 to a premier educational centre with nine different colleges, enrolling over 11,000 students.