CM Revanth Reddy assures Musi riverfront development without environmental disturbance

Musi rejuvenation project, which would be undertaken in Hyderabad on the lines of Thames River project in London, would be done without disturbing the environment, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 09:36 PM

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis called on the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Musi rejuvenation project, which would be undertaken in Hyderabad on the lines of Thames River project in London, would be done without disturbing the environment.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, where the latter shared his experience during his recent visit to London. He explained to the High Commissioner about the State government’s plans for Musi riverfront development on the lines of the Thames. He said apart from taking up the riverfront development for benefit of citizens, the State government would focus on conservation of the Musi river as part of its efforts to protect natural resources.

The British High Commissioner expressed happiness over the Chief Minister’s vision and development of the Musi riverfront. Ellis offered the UK’s support to Telangana for skill development and eco-tourism in the State. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Special Secretary to CM Ajith Reddy, Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wayne Owen and others are present.