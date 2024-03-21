Nominated posts backfire for Congress in Karimnagar

Narender Reddy had made serious efforts for the Karimnagar Assembly ticket but in vain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 05:13 PM

Karimnagar: The Congress government’s effort to instill enthusiasm among the party cadre before the Lok Sabha elections seems to be slowly backfiring on the party in the district as a few leaders are unhappy with the party as they were denied nominated posts.

Senior party leaders, who had put hopes on nominated posts, are unhappy with the party for ignoring them though they have been with the party during difficult situations. A few of the leaders met Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabahakar, district in-charge Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and gave representations to them.

Two leaders from the district got nominated posts in the recently announced list of chairpersons to 37 different corporations by the Congress government.

Former Mahila Congress State president and former ZPTC Nerella Sharadha is said to have been appointed chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, while Congress Karimnagar town president Komatireddy Narender Reddy is said to have been nominated as chairman of the Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA).

Leaders, who did not find themselves in the list, had rushed to Hyderabad and met Prabhakar, who reportedly told them that he was not aware about the announcement of chairperson posts.

Vaidyula Anjani Kumar met Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Uttam Kumar Reddy and advisor to the state government Vem Narender Reddy.

A close associate of Prabhakar, Anjani Kumar has been associated with the Congress right from his student days. Though the party denied him ticket, he contested as an independent candidate in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar elections and won as a corporator. His wife also won as a corporator.