Army personnel arrested in Kerala’s Kollam for false complaint of being attacked by PFI workers

By ANI Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Kollam: An Army personnel and his friend were arrested on Tuesday in Kerala‘s Kollam district for the false complaint that he was attacked by some workers of the proscribed Popular Front of India(PFI), said police.

According to the Kerala Police, he filed a false complaint at the Kadakkal Police Station, Kollam hoping to get national attention and a suitable posting.

“He filed a complaint before the Kadakkal Police Station and during the course of the investigation, it was revealed that his complaint was false. On the basis of that, he was arrested today and one of his friends was also arrested. He is an Army personnel and wanted national attention in this regard, and wanted to get a suitable posting for him…,” R Prathapan Nair, Additional SP, Kollam Rural told reporters.

The soldier was booked under sections 153a, 153 b and 120 b of the IPC. Further investigation is ongoing and in the course of investigation if anybody is involved they will be arrested, the police officer added.

Yesterday, the soldier reportedly complained that he was attacked by 5-6 miscreants who, after the assault, wrote PFI on his back.