Army Public School: Cultural extravaganza unfolds at Annual fest

Army Public School, Golconda celebrated its first Hybrid Annual Day with fanfare on February 3 at the school premises. The Annual day titled- Live wire- A celebration of Gen Z was conducted in physical as well as virtual format. It encapsulated the indomitable fighting spirit of Gen Z during the pandemic and showcased a plethora of events.

The chief guest for the Annual Day was Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav, Commandant, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad and chairman, Army Public School, Golconda. The function commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest along with the Principal Vidya Muralidharan. It was followed by a classical Invocation dance.

The principal welcomed the dignitaries and presented the annual report highlighting the achievements of the academic year 2020-21. Special emphasis was made on the phenomenal results of the students of class 10 and class 12 in the CBSE board examination. The chief guest gave out trophies for the winning houses.

Though Gandhi House won the trophy for excelling in academics, the majestic Patel house clinched CCA and the great Gandhi house endorsed for sports. The overall trophy was grappled by Tilak house. The chief guest spoke about the challenges posed by Covid-19 and appreciated the school team and the parents for their concerted effort in coping with the challenging situation.

