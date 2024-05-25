APS Golconda achieves record-breaking results in Grade 10 and 12 exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 04:22 PM

(L-R) VAISHNAVI R V- Commerce Topper; ADVAIT BALACHANDAR- Science Topper; DEV MISHRA- Humanities Topper, Class X Topper - Nishta Mishra

Hyderabad: Army Public School Golconda has announced record-breaking results in the recent CBSE Grade 10 and Grade 12 examinations.

The overall pass rate for Grade 12 was an outstanding 100 per cent with topper of the school Dev Mishra from Humanities securing 96.8% ,Advait Balachandar, the Science topper with 95.8% and Commerce topper, Vaishnavi RV with 95.6%. Around seven students got a cent (100) in various subjects reflecting their critical thinking and analytical capabilities

A press release said, the overall pass rate reached an impressive 100% with many students earning distinctions, and full 100 in some subjects. The overall topper of grade is Nishta Mishra with 97% followed by Pranav Singh with 96.8%.

The principal, Anitha Karunakaran said, “These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and the unwavering support of our faculty and parents and reflect the school’s mission to foster academic excellence and holistic development.”