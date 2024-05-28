| Army Recruitment Rally To Be Held At Secunderabad From July 8

Outstanding sportsmen who represented in any of the national or international in the fields of athletics including track and field events, swimming and diving and weight lifting can participate along with their certificates.

28 May 2024

Hyderabad: The Army recruitment rally under unit headquarters quota will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from July 8 to September 8.

The rally is for enrolment of Agniveer general duty (GD), Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Office Assistant/SKT (AOC ward only), Agniveer tradesmen (class X standard) and Outstanding Sportsmen (open category) For the sports trial, outstanding sportsmen (open category) are required to report at the stadium by 6 am on July 5.

The age limit for all the categories is 17 ½ to 21 years. For educational qualification and other details, contact Headquarters AOC Centre, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad or email at tuskercrc-2021@gov.in.

Information is also made available on the website www.joinindianarmy@nic.in.