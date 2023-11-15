| Army Recruitment Rally To Be Held At Aoc Centre From Jan 1

Army recruitment rally to be held at AOC Centre in Secunderabad from Jan 1

Army officials said the age criteria for Agniveer GD, Tech (AE), and Administration Assistant is 17 to 21 years. Candidates with valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving License will be given preference for driver requirements.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota for the enrolment of Agniveer from various categories will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from January 1 to March 10, 2024.

Army officials said the age criteria for Agniveer GD, Tech (AE), and Administration Assistant is 17 to 21 years. Candidates with valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving License will be given preference for driver requirements.

Also Read Hyderabad: Army man commits suicide by shooting himself with service weapon

For other details candidates can contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015. Headquarters AOC Centre E-mail address – tuskercrc-2021@gov.in and also visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website for more information about the recruitment rally.

Candidates appearing for rally should be fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Rally can be cancelled or postponed at any time without giving any reason, officials said in a press release.