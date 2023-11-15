Army recruitment rally to be held at AOC Centre in Secunderabad from Jan 1

Army officials said the age criteria for Agniveer GD, Tech (AE), and Administration Assistant is 17 to 21 years. Candidates with valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving License will be given preference for driver requirements.
Hyderabad: Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota for the enrolment of Agniveer from various categories will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from January 1 to March 10, 2024.
Army officials said the age criteria for Agniveer GD, Tech (AE), and Administration Assistant is 17 to 21 years. Candidates with valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving License will be given preference for driver requirements.
For other details candidates can contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015. Headquarters AOC Centre E-mail address – tuskercrc-2021@gov.in and also visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website for more information about the recruitment rally.
Candidates appearing for rally should be fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Rally can be cancelled or postponed at any time without giving any reason, officials said in a press release.