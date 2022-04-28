Hyderabad: Around 2 lakh to attend Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:43 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: In view of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be held next week, a joint inspection and inter-department coordination meeting was held at Mir Alam Eidgah here on Thursday.

Around 2 lakh people attend the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Eidgah annually. However, the prayers were not held here for last two consecutive years in view of the Covid pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings.

The officials of Minority Welfare Department, Hyderabad City Police – Law & Order as well as Traffic, TSRTC, TSSPDCL, HMWS&SB, GHMC, R&B and other agencies attended the program.

The HMWS&SB officials said five drinking water camps will be set up at Mir Alam Eidgah and also arrange water for ablution. Teams of the GHMC sanitation wing have already taken cleaning activity and in the last fortnight, cleared wild vegetation and debris.

Re-carpeting of the roads leading to the Mir Alam Eidgah are being taken care of by the GHMC engineering section. The civic body has sanctioned around Rs. 20 lakh for Mir Alam Eidgah.

The Telangana State Wakf Board will provide furnishing and tents and the TSRTC officials said special buses will be arranged for Mir Alam Eidgah from different places in the city. The power department will put additional transformers and ensure uninterrupted supply of power during the prayers. The traffic police will soon issue an advisory with full details of the parking arrangements.

AIMIM Bahadurpura legislator, Mohd Moazam Khan said measures were being taken up for better coordination among various departments to ensure there were no problems for the people attending the prayers.

Mir Alam Eidgah, situated near the Mir Alam Tank is one of the oldest and biggest Eidgah of the city. Around 2 lakh people attend the prayers at the Eidgah on Eid ul Fitr day. People come from Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Medak and Nalgonda to attend the congregational prayers.

The Mir Alam Eidgah got its name from Mir Alam Bahadur, who served as Prime Minister of Hyderabad from 1804 to 1808. He also got the Mir Alam Tank constructed by French engineers to cater to the drinking water needs of the city.