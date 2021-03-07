Arrangements made for Velala Jatara of Mancherial

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Mancherial: Arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the annual jatara at the ancient Sri Gattu Mallanna Swamy Devasthanam at Velala village in Jaipur mandal from March 10 to 12. The jatara, which sees a congregation of about 3 lakh devout, is organised on Maha Sivaratri festival at this abode of Lord Shiva.

Executive Officer B Ramesh told Telangana Today that drinking water, electricity, temporary toilets, sheds, among other facilities, have been created for the devotees at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh. Water sachets would be distributed to the devotees with summer setting in. Expert divers would be deployed at the spot of Godavari where devotees take holy dip, he narrated.

The executive officer stated that a fire tender, staffers of the medical and health department would render duties at the temple for handling medical emergencies. About 300 policemen would be security arrangements were being made for preventing untoward incidents. Services of volunteers of NSS and NCC would also be used for managing crowds

Similarly, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will ply 76 buses to Velala from Mancherial town for three days, charging special fares of Rs 70 per an adult passenger. devotees from several parts of Mancherial, and also neighboring Peddapalli and Maharashtra throng the temple situated on a hillock and another shrine, Sri Mallikharjuna Swamy at the foothills near the village.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were under progress for organising the annual fair at the ancient Sri Bugga Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Kannala village in Bellampalli mandal.

