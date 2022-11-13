As Assembly poll buildup picks up in MP, BJP leaders busy grooming their sons

By IANS Published: Updated On - 10:00 AM, Sun - 13 November 22

Representational Image The party has been working on an unannounced guideline, which will prevent two members from the same family from contesting elections.

Bhopal: With Madhya Pradesh set to go to the polls next year, the sons of many senior BJP leaders have found themselves in the fray as probable candidates with their fathers directly or indirectly advocating for their candidature.

The party has been working on an unannounced guideline, which will prevent two members from the same family from contesting elections.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar, former state BJP President Prabhat Jha’s son Tushmul Jha, Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava’s son Abhishek Bhargava, former minister Gaurishankar Bisen’s daughter Mausam Bisen, Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s son Sukarna Mishra are somg those who can stake claim in the upcoming elections.

A statement by Satyanarayan Jatiya, member of BJP’s Parliamentary Board, on how being a leader’s child is not anyone’s fault and all qualified leaders should get tickets to contest elections, has added to the hopes of these ticket hopefuls.

Earlier, Jatiya had made another statement regarding a ‘no age criterion’ in the party. He had said the party entrusts responsibility to the right worker at the right time.

After this statement, many discussions gained momentum in the party, including former minister Kusum Mahdele questioning the reasoning behind him and other leaders being denied ticket.

Dynasty politics has been a major election issue for the BJP. Political analysts believe that the party does not intend to give up the issue on which it hounds the Congress.

They feel that the saffron party will not create trouble for itself by being questioned over nepotism.

However, some analysts also believe that BJP leaders will not lag behind in introducing their next generation into electoral politics.