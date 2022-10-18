| Watch Three Year Old Goes To Police Station Says Mom Stole Chocolates

Watch: Three-year-old goes to police station, says mom stole chocolates

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:39 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The internet is full of adorable videos of toddlers eating, playing, or dancing. But have you seen a video of a toddler in a police station to lodge a complaint?

In a clip that is now doing rounds on the internet, a three-year-old boy is seen complaining to a police constable. “Chocolate bhi churaya (She also stole chocolates),” he says as the woman constable pretends to write a complaint.

According to the reports, this incident took place in Madhya Pradesh. When his mother refused to give him his toffees, the boy insisted his father take him to the police station and the parent obliged.

Upon reaching, he gave a whole list of offences his mother committed and asked the cops to put her in jail. Officers on duty, who had a good laugh, later convinced the child that his mother had good intentions and sent him back.

When the constable asked his mother’s full name for the complaint, the boy said, “Mummy hai naam (her name is mummy)” to which the officer and everyone in the background giggled.

The video of his adorable interaction with the police is now going viral. While most children are usually scared of the police, this little boy’s courage has amused the netizens.