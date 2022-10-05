As KCR announces national party, #Telangana trends on Twitter

Published Date - 02:35 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister President K Chandrashekar Rao‘s foray into national politics had a lot of congratulatory tweets and blessings coming the CM’s way with people appreciating his decision to enter national politics.

In no time, #Telangana trended on the micro-blogging site. Several netizens showed their support to the move and trended the hashtags – Telangana, BRS, TRS, and KCR.

“From a sub regional party to national party. #KCR moved a long distance, all in the good path. Hope #brs brings some development to the nation like #trs did to Telangana. #JaiKCR #JaiTelangana #JaiHind, (sic)” wrote a user. “Welcome #KCR to change India and run into development,” wrote another.

Checkout how common people on Twitter have welcomed KCR into national politics here:

