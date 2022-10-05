As KCR announces national party, #Telangana trends on Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister President K Chandrashekar Rao‘s foray into national politics had a lot of congratulatory tweets and blessings coming the CM’s way with people appreciating his decision to enter national politics.
In no time, #Telangana trended on the micro-blogging site. Several netizens showed their support to the move and trended the hashtags – Telangana, BRS, TRS, and KCR.
“From a sub regional party to national party. #KCR moved a long distance, all in the good path. Hope #brs brings some development to the nation like #trs did to Telangana. #JaiKCR #JaiTelangana #JaiHind, (sic)” wrote a user. “Welcome #KCR to change India and run into development,” wrote another.
Checkout how common people on Twitter have welcomed KCR into national politics here:
From a sub regional party to national party. #KCR moved a long distance, all in the good path. Hope #brs brings some development to the nation like #trs did to Telangana. #JaiKCR #JaiTelangana #JaiHind
— Bahubali #SaveSoil (@Amarendra16bahu) October 5, 2022
TRS fought for 21 years to See Telangana Development
BRS will fight for Future of Bharath.
"Bold-Rebel-Sacrifice"
Success = KCR pic.twitter.com/UI0Q2M0BhE
— Prabhakar Goud Kurmindla (@PrabhakarGoud_K) October 5, 2022
Very bold decision by KCR sab to form a National party BRS. It's proud movement to Telangana people whose responsibility to support https://t.co/UTxSMajC3Q
— P Upendra (@p_pupendra) October 5, 2022
The nation is looking up to KCR!
యావత్ దేశం చూపు ముఖ్యమంత్రి కేసీఆర్ గారి వైపు…. కొత్త శకం కోసం…దేశ అభివృద్ధి కోసం దేశ్ కి నేత కేసిఆర్ గారిచే TRS పార్టీ @trspartyonline ని BRS BHARAT RASHTRA SAMITI గా తీర్మానం..
జై భారత్…జై తెలంగాణ… జై కేసిఆర్ @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/xgQRO6Grkr
— Thunga Balu-TRS (@thungabalu) October 5, 2022