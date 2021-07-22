Ashwa Bravo, Ashwa Yashobali shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course 

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 am

Hyderabad: Ashwa Bravo, Ashwa Yashobali, Ashwa Jauhar and Ashwa Raudee caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Unmatched (RB) 46, moved easy. Charcoal (Ajit Singh) & Felix Flame (RB) 47,

former finished 1L in front.

800m:

Salisbury (RB) 1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Colachel Battle (Surya Prakash) 58, 600/44, strode out well. Proud (Surya Prakash) 58, 600/44, strode out well.

1000m:

Thanks (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Elmira (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Ashwa Jauhar (Ashhad Asbar) & Ashwa Raudee (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased.

1200m:

Ashwa Bravo (Rafique Sk) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/42, a fine display. Ashwa Yashobali (RB) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/58, 600/44, impressed.

1400m:

Dandy Man (Ashhad Asbar) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/43,

worked well. Moondancer (RB) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved well.