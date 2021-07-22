Ashwa Bravo, Ashwa Yashobali shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course 

Hyderabad: Ashwa Bravo, Ashwa Yashobali, Ashwa Jauhar and Ashwa Raudee caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.
SAND:
600m:
Unmatched (RB) 46, moved easy. Charcoal (Ajit Singh) & Felix Flame (RB) 47,
former finished 1L in front.
800m:
Salisbury (RB) 1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Colachel Battle (Surya Prakash) 58, 600/44, strode out well. Proud (Surya Prakash) 58, 600/44, strode out well.
1000m:
Thanks (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Elmira (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Ashwa Jauhar (Ashhad Asbar) & Ashwa Raudee (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased.
1200m:
Ashwa Bravo (Rafique Sk) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/42, a fine display. Ashwa Yashobali (RB) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/58, 600/44, impressed.
1400m:
Dandy Man (Ashhad Asbar) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/43,
worked well. Moondancer (RB) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved well.