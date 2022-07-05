Ashwa Magadheera fancied for Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

By Racing Correspondent

Mysuru: The S Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera, who is in fine condition, is expected to score in the Mysore Colts Trial Stakes 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 year old Colts and Geldings, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Festive Star 1, Innovation 2, Top Rank 3

2. Wind Power 1, Country’s Flash 2, California Gold 3

3. Forest View 1, Break Away 2, Aurele 3

4. Santorini 1, Heroism 2, Flash Bond 3

5. Mutant 1, Civitavecchia 2, Morganite 3

6. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Still I Rose 2, Indian Patriot 3

7. All Great Friends 1, Rising Sun 2, Aberlour 3

8. D Brother 1, Magic Circle 2, Drusilla 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Magadheera.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.