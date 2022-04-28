Ashwa Magadheera has edge in Delhi feature

Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

File Photo

New Delhi: The S Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera, who is in good condition, is expected to score in the Mukteshwar Stud Colts Trial Stages 1400 metres, terms for horses

Colts and Geldings 3 years old only, the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Shivalik Queen 1, Undisputed 2, The Cheetah 3

2. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Jet Sukhoi 2, Ashwa Tenjing 3

3. Miss Hampton 1, Northern Tiger 2, Lucky Lips 3

4. Excellent Girl 1, Senor 2, Miss Enable 3

5. Master Tornado 1, Bagi 2, Bumblebee 3

6. Franco 1, She Knows 2, Sunchaser 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Magadheera.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

