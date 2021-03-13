Ashwa Raudee, Nova Scotia work well in trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:30 pm

Hyderabad: Ashwa Raudee, Nova Scotia & Always Success impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Sun Dancer (RB) 47, moved freely.

800m:

Berkeley (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Cephalonia (RB) 1-3, 600/45, handy. Royal Avenger (RB) (From 1200/400) 1-2.5, moved very easy. Nova Scotia (Afroz Khan) & Aintree (RB) 57, 600/43, former impressed.

1000m:

Ashwa Raudee (Gourav Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/40, caught the eye. Sovet Pride (Rohit Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Javis (A Joshi) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Always Success (Kuldeep Singh) & Southern Saffron (SS Tanwar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former to note.

1200m:

Buttonwood (Rohit Kumar) (From 1800/600) 1-31, eased up.