Ashwa Sabira fancied to win in Delhi

New Delhi: The Magan Singh-trained Ashwa Sabira (Dhanu Singh) up looks best in the Time And Palace Plate 1100 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 66 the feature of Tuesday’s Delhi races. False Rails will be announced on the race day. The first race starts at 2.15 p.m.

Selections:

1. Master Causeway 1, Ashwa Rozara 2, Global Target 3

2. Ashwa Sabira 1, Naughty 2, Coup De Foudre 3

3. Golden Jubilee 1, Rainforest 2, Master Bharat 3

4. Miss Marmalade 1, Raxion 2, Jet Rafle 3

5. Big Girl 1, Princess Elena 2, Extreme Desire 3

6. Rapid Decision 1, Tesoro 2, Ashwa Cristal 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Sabira.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

