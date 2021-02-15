Ashwa Sabira fancied to win in Delhi

New Delhi: The Magan Singh-trained Ashwa Sabira (Dhanu Singh) up looks best in the Time And Palace Plate 1100 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 66 the feature of Tuesday’s Delhi races. False Rails will be announced on the race day. The first race starts at 2.15 p.m.
Selections:
1. Master Causeway 1, Ashwa Rozara 2, Global Target 3
2. Ashwa Sabira 1, Naughty 2, Coup De Foudre 3
3. Golden Jubilee 1, Rainforest 2, Master Bharat 3
4. Miss Marmalade 1, Raxion 2, Jet Rafle 3
5. Big Girl 1, Princess Elena 2, Extreme Desire 3
6. Rapid Decision 1, Tesoro 2, Ashwa Cristal 3
Day’s Best: Ashwa Sabira.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
